Puzzle Solutions Edition 2020

By Eugenia • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 13:05

crossword at newspaper with coffee

WORD SPIRAL

1 Stem; 2 Mesh; 3 Hi-fi; 4 Iron; 5 News; 6 Snub; 7 Buzz; 8 Zinc; 9 Calf; 10 Fizz; 11 Zest; 12 Trip; 13 Peas; 14 Spiv; 15 Veil; 16 Limb. ZAMBEZI

QUICK QUIZ

1 Serum; 2 A bird; 3 Australia; 4 Durham; 5 English Civil War; 6 Charlie Chaplin; 7 Pasteurisation; 8 Bill Haley & His Comets; 9 Flamenco; 10 John Wyndham.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Assets; 8 Alight; 10 Neutron; 11 Piece; 12 Work; 13 Bored; 17 Seams; 18 Mean; 22 Moral; 23 Noisome; 24 Second; 25 Planes.

Down: 1 Bad news; 2 Estuary; 3 Story; 4 Slipper; 5 Ogres; 6 Other; 9 In-command; 14 Telling; 15 Recount; 16 Inverse; 19 Amass; 20 Brace; 21 Wills.

QUICK

Across: 1 Evade; 6 As yet; 9 Avocado; 10 Scone; 11 Volga; 12 Train; 13 Hideous; 15 One; 17 Amid; 18 Cooper; 19 Minor; 20 Slip-up; 22 Limp; 24 Hut; 25 Polecat; 26 Stain; 27 Stale; 28 Papal; 29 Arsenic; 30 Keeps; 31 Eyrie.

Down: 2 Victim; 3 Danced; 4 Eve; 5 Scars; 6 Advisor; 7 Soon; 8 Engine; 12 Tulip; 13 Harsh; 14 Digit; 15 Optic; 16 Erupt; 18 Colon; 19 Mutters; 21 Lustre; 22 Legacy; 23 Malawi; 25 Pines; 26 Slap; 28 Pie.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Freir, 4 Wealth, 9 Meat pie, 10 Cerca, 11 Leaf, 12 Hunters, 13 Pea, 14 Bebé, 16 Ants, 18 Mar, 20 Esponja, 21 Obra, 24 Ruler, 25 Avanzar, 26 Snakes, 27 Linen.

Down: 1 Family, 2 Etapa, 3 Rope, 5 Encantar, 6 Largest, 7 Hoarse, 8 Fecha, 13 Peinarse, 15 Espalda, 17 Beards, 18 Mapas, 19 Ladrón, 22 Buzon, 23 Nail.

NONAGRAM

able, bale, bane, bare, barn, bean, bear, been, beer, bene, brae, bran, verb, abler, baler, bevel, blare, blear, brave, breve, rebel, baleen, beaver, enable, verbal, bereave, enabler, verbena, VENERABLE.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE