Puzzle Solutions Edition 2020

By Eugenia • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 13:05

crossword at newspaper with coffee

WORD SPIRAL

1 Stem; 2 Mesh; 3 Hi-fi; 4 Iron; 5 News; 6 Snub; 7 Buzz; 8 Zinc; 9 Calf; 10 Fizz; 11 Zest; 12 Trip; 13 Peas; 14 Spiv; 15 Veil; 16 Limb. ZAMBEZI

QUICK QUIZ

1 Serum; 2 A bird; 3 Australia; 4 Durham; 5 English Civil War; 6 Charlie Chaplin; 7 Pasteurisation; 8 Bill Haley & His Comets; 9 Flamenco; 10 John Wyndham.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Assets; 8 Alight; 10 Neutron; 11 Piece; 12 Work; 13 Bored; 17 Seams; 18 Mean; 22 Moral; 23 Noisome; 24 Second; 25 Planes.
Down: 1 Bad news; 2 Estuary; 3 Story; 4 Slipper; 5 Ogres; 6 Other; 9 In-command; 14 Telling; 15 Recount; 16 Inverse; 19 Amass; 20 Brace; 21 Wills.

QUICK

Across: 1 Evade; 6 As yet; 9 Avocado; 10 Scone; 11 Volga; 12 Train; 13 Hideous; 15 One; 17 Amid; 18 Cooper; 19 Minor; 20 Slip-up; 22 Limp; 24 Hut; 25 Polecat; 26 Stain; 27 Stale; 28 Papal; 29 Arsenic; 30 Keeps; 31 Eyrie.
Down: 2 Victim; 3 Danced; 4 Eve; 5 Scars; 6 Advisor; 7 Soon; 8 Engine; 12 Tulip; 13 Harsh; 14 Digit; 15 Optic; 16 Erupt; 18 Colon; 19 Mutters; 21 Lustre; 22 Legacy; 23 Malawi; 25 Pines; 26 Slap; 28 Pie.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Freir, 4 Wealth, 9 Meat pie, 10 Cerca, 11 Leaf, 12 Hunters, 13 Pea, 14 Bebé, 16 Ants, 18 Mar, 20 Esponja, 21 Obra, 24 Ruler, 25 Avanzar, 26 Snakes, 27 Linen.
Down: 1 Family, 2 Etapa, 3 Rope, 5 Encantar, 6 Largest, 7 Hoarse, 8 Fecha, 13 Peinarse, 15 Espalda, 17 Beards, 18 Mapas, 19 Ladrón, 22 Buzon, 23 Nail.

NONAGRAM

able, bale, bane, bare, barn, bean, bear, been, beer, bene, brae, bran, verb, abler, baler, bevel, blare, blear, brave, breve, rebel, baleen, beaver, enable, verbal, bereave, enabler, verbena, VENERABLE.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy sudoku 2020

HARD

Hard sudoku 2020

GOGEN

Gogen 2020

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2020

