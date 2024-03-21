Restaurants sales break records

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 10:40
Busy Spanish restaurant
Credit: Michele Ursino, Flickr
As Spain dives into the Easter celebration during the Semana Santa (The Holy Week), restaurants and bars are making a profit like never before.
The Semana Santa is a festive week consisting of religious rituals and community events: one of the grandest celebrations in Spain.
The Spanish Hospitality Association, which represents more than 300, 000 establishments across Spain, estimated a 10 per cent increase in earnings this year.
The Association´s spokesperson noted the tourist locations: “As this year Semana Santa is celebrated earlier, and due to the snowfalls of recent days, ski and snow destinations will benefit.”
But the success spreads across Spain, as the Association also noted a rise in coastal towns and religious, historic sites.
This Easter breaks Spanish records, as scheduled seats on direct international flights for the season now amount to €4.38 million: 5.2 per cent more than last year.
The Turespaña organisation stated that a growth of approximately €3.7 billion of profit, up to €19 billion is expected this Easter, marking it as a success in Spain’s history.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
