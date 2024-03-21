Road closure in Carboneras for Demolition

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 8:51
Set for Demolition Today. Credit: Javier Campos
The Provincial Traffic Headquarters has announced a “total closure of the AL-5106 highway” today, Thursday, March 21, between 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. This closure is due to the demolition of the chimney at the Thermal Power Plant in Carboneras.
The affected stretch of road will be between the towns of Carboneras and Agua Amarga. This means that the road will be closed to traffic during this time as the iconic chimney, known as “the skyscraper “, of Carboneras for decades, is brought down.
The 200-meter chimney, a symbol of the Carboneras landscape, is set to be demolished today and no one will be allowed within 500 metres of the site. Both the authorities and the company Endesa, which operated the plant for nearly 40 years, have planned this event. It marks one of the first major steps in the closure of the Thermal Power Plant, with further dismantling of the facilities expected to take years to complete.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.