Sweden – increased disease rates

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 9:40

Supporting the ones with illness Credit: Matthias Zomer, Pexels

The rate of the fatal disease, ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), continues to rise in Sweden.

ALS is a fatal disorder which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in paralysis.

The symptoms include muscle twitching, weakness and slurred speech.

There has been no cure discovered so far.

The majority of ALS patients are aged between 70 and 80 years old, and a large part, are residents of Sweden.

A recent Journal of Neurology released that approximately 400 people a year contract the disease in Sweden: a statistic which continues to rise.

The Senior Physician at Karolinska University Hospital, Caroline Ingre, expressed that the reason for the high rate may be due to the longer lifespan and the efficient detection of diseases in the country.

She highlighted the importance of research: “If we understand what it is that causes each individual to get the disease, we can direct the treatment and have a greater chance of success.”

Research organisations, including the ALS Association, which has now contributed more than $154 million (€140 million) to support ALS patients across 19 countries, continue to spread awareness of the illness.

ALS Association: https://www.als.org/research