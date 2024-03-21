The 20 happiest towns in Spain

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 10:32

Photo of Ronda: Flickr CC / Lorenmart

Ronda is the ‘happiest’ town in Spain and four towns in Cádiz and Málaga province are in the top positions.

Also making the top 20 is Benalmadena on the Costra del Sol according to a study in which more than 1,000 inhabitants participated and voted for the happiest towns in Spain.

March 20 was the International Day of Happiness as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013. And to mark the occasion, every year the international ranking of the happiest countries in the world is presented.

To help Spain improve its position in the World Happiness Index, Azucarera has carried out a study, together with the consulting firm YouGov, in which it set out to discover which are the happiest people in Spain and why.

The study concludes that, despite their differences, all these towns have specific conditions that favour the well-being of their residents, including a warm and friendly atmosphere, a slow and calm pace, free of stress, the enjoyment of the outdoors, local cuisine among other factors.

The Top 20 is as follows:

Ronda Nerja Chipiona Tarifa Peñíscola Santillana del Mar San Vicente de la Barquera Sanxenxo Ribadesella Zahara de los Atunes Mojácar Llanes Benalmádena Dénia Conil de la Frontera Sitges Cazorla Salou Altea Calpe