The 20 happiest towns in Spain

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 10:32
Photo of Ronda: Flickr CC / Lorenmart
Ronda is the ‘happiest’ town in Spain and four towns in Cádiz and Málaga province are in the top positions.
Also making the top 20 is Benalmadena on the Costra del Sol according to a study in which more than 1,000 inhabitants participated and voted for the happiest towns in Spain.
March 20 was the International Day of Happiness as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013. And to mark the occasion, every year the international ranking of the happiest countries in the world is presented.
To help Spain improve its position in the World Happiness Index, Azucarera has carried out a study, together with the consulting firm YouGov, in which it set out to discover which are the happiest people in Spain and why.
The study concludes that, despite their differences, all these towns have specific conditions that favour the well-being of their residents, including a warm and friendly atmosphere, a slow and calm pace, free of stress, the enjoyment of the outdoors, local cuisine among other factors.
The Top 20 is as follows:
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
