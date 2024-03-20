Why is Finland the world’s happiest nation?

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 16:04

A group of happy people. Credit: Tint Media/Shutterstock.com

While Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the seventh consecutive year, the world’s media contemplates the reasons why.

The announcement, marking a remarkable streak of contentment, was made earlier this week. Various international media outlets have delved into the reasons behind Finland’s high happiness ratings, each highlighting different aspects of Finnish society that contribute to its residents’ well-being.

The world ponders Finnish happiness

France24 attributes Finland’s joy to its minor income disparities and robust welfare system. The broadcaster also highlighted the nation’s vibrant metal music scene and its unique approach to speeding fines, which are linked to the offender’s income level.

Conde Nast Traveller points to Finns’ life satisfaction, citing factors like income, freedom, life expectancy, and altruism. Remarkably, it notes the local expectation of getting a lost wallet returned, underscoring the trust within Finnish society.

ABC from Australia focuses on Finns’ deep connection with nature and a well-balanced work-life dynamic. This close bond with the environment and emphasis on leisure time are seen as pillars of their happiness.

The Hindustan Times observes the communal spirit and well-being of Finns, suggesting a strong sense of community as a key to happiness.

Ireland’s RTE suggests that Finns possess a more attainable concept of happiness compared to the American dream, where success is often tied to wealth. they also mentioned Finland’s high trust in others, low corruption levels, and confidence in governmental institutions for its happiness.

Deutsche Welle portrays Finns indulging in swimming and skiing, satisfied with their quality of life. The channel attributes this satisfaction to excellent social safety nets, freedom, generosity, and a healthy GDP.

The UK’s Guardian spoke with Jukka Siukosaari, Finland’s ambassador to London, who mentioned the creation of a ‘happiness infrastructure’ encompassing safety, cultural accessibility, and small income differences. ‘Everything starts from the fact that the citizens in Finland trust the institutions,’ he stated.

CNN describes Finland as a place where ‘the northern lights dance in the winter sky and the summer sun shines through the night.’ It underscores the mutual aid among Finns, alongside top-notch education and healthcare accessible to all.

They also noted the happiness of immigrants in Finland and the country’s openness to sharing its joy with others.

World happiness ratings

Finland Denmark Iceland Sweden Israel Netherlands Norway Luxembourg Switzerland Australia

The diverse perspectives from across the globe underscore Finland’s multifaceted approach to happiness.

From its welfare system and work-life balance to its cultural vibrancy and communal spirit, Finland offers a model of contentment that many nations aspire to.