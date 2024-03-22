Historic €2 coin unveiled in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 17:53

Presentation of the new €2 coin. Credit: interior.gob.es

A new €2 coin was announced today celebrating 200 years of Spain’s National Police.

On Friday, March 22, new legal tender was unveiled marking a momentous occasion in Spain’s history.

Francisco Pardo Piqueras, the Director General of the Police, alongside Maria Isabel Valldecabres Ortiz, President of the National Mint and Stamp Factory (FNMT-RCM), introduced a commemorative €2 coin.

This event celebrated the bicentennial of the National Police’s founding, a first for any Spanish law enforcement agency. The ceremony took place, highlighting a milestone that extends the legacy of the National Police across the eurozone.

A tribute in metal

Francisco Pardo Piqueras remarked, ‘this coin is a unique piece that represents the unwavering commitment of the National Police to the security of Spain.’

He went on to emphasise the significance of the new coin: . . .’it is the first time that a legal tender coin reproduces the image of our emblem, our name and our 200 years of existence and because, thanks to this coin, our anniversary is going to go very far.’

He emphasised the coin’s role as a tribute to all National Police officers dedicated to justice and peace, underlying their contribution to Spain’s betterment over two centuries.

Maria Isabel Valldecabres highlighted the shared values and history between the FNMT and the National Police, stating, ‘the National Police shares with the FNMT a long history of commitment to public service to citizens and security as a centre of our performance.

‘This coin, along with other initiatives, is a show of affection and recognition for this important celebration.’

A coin of distinctive design

The coin features the official shield of the Corps and the legend ‘NATIONAL POLICE 1824-2024’ above it, with ‘SPAIN’ written at the bottom. The design is completed by the twelve stars of the European Union, symbolising unity and heritage.

This commemorative piece shares the characteristics of other two-euro coins but stands out with its unique motif celebrating the National Police’s 200th anniversary.

The legacy continues

This release joins a series of commemorative coins issued by Spain, each marking significant historical events or landmarks.

Previously, Spain has dedicated coins to cultural icons such as ‘The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha,’ in 2005 , together with UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and notable anniversaries.

The addition of the National Police bicentennial coin to this collection not only commemorates a historic milestone but also celebrates the enduring spirit of service and commitment that the National Police and the FNMT have shared for decades.