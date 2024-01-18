Bicentennial stamp honours Spain’s National Police

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 18:35

New commemorative stamp. Credit: interior.gob,es

To honour the bicentennial of the National Police, Correos, the Spanish post office has issued a commemorative stamp.

The launch event took place on Thursday, January 18, at the Canillas Police Complex in Madrid, with key figures such as Francisco Pardo Piqueras, the general director of the Police, and Pedro Saura Garcia, the president of the Post Office, in attendance.

Historical significance and design

The stamp, bearing the title ‘Ephemerides. 200 years of the National Police’, features the specially created Bicentennial logo alongside two national police officers.

This new stamp is now available for purchase at Post Office locations and through Correos Market.

It’s not the first time the National Police has been honoured in this way; previous commemorations include the 175th anniversary in 1999 and other significant milestones.

A symbol of values and service

In his speech, Francisco Pardo Piqueras expressed his appreciation to the Post Office and the National Mint and Stamp Factory.

He emphasised, ‘the Bicentennial stamp is more than a physical object: it is a symbol that encapsulates our values, our vocation of service, it links us with those who preceded us and with those who will have to take over from us tomorrow.’

He also highlighted that the stamp reflects the commitment of the police to Spanish society and their role in promoting peace and coexistence.

A rich legacy and future vision

Established on January 13, 1824, by a Royal Decree from King Ferdinand VII, the then-named General Police of the Kingdom laid the groundwork for today’s National Police.

The Police has undergone several name changes over the years, evolving in structure and approach. The historic milestone of women’s inclusion occurred in 1978, with the first female officers sworn in a year later.

Today, the National Police boasts around 74,000 officers, of which 12,600 are women, including four main commissioners in the Governing Board of the National Police.