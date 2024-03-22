Quality air in Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 11:47

Air quality Monitoring Station. Credit: Michael Coghlan.

For several days, haze has lingered over the province of Almería, affecting air pollution levels.

Despite the lack of rain, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reports daily values for each city, with the capital of Almería consistently ranking highest in recent assessments. These records are updated approximately every sixty minutes.

On Thursday 21st, the AQI in Almería measured at 42 points, indicating good air quality, a status not shared by the other seven major cities in Andalusia. Various factors contribute to air quality, with high atmospheric pressure or stability often exacerbating pollution levels.

In comparison, other cities in Andalusia registered a “MODERATE” air quality on Thursday, with Jaen recording the lowest score at 71 points and Malaga at 65. It’s important to note that the recent haze, known as ‘Calima’, originating from the Sahara Desert, has significantly impacted the province in recently.

Unfortunately, is expected to deteriorate, with Almeria’s AQI exceeding 50 points from Friday to Monday, shifting from a rating of GOOD to MODERATE, but will improve significantly over the course of the week back to a rating of Good.

Throughout Almeria, various monitoring stations track air quality, not solely in the capital. Bedar, Benahadux, Carboneras, and El Ejido reported “Reasonably Good” air quality, while Cuevas de Almanzora recorded a “Good” rating.