Spring Activities in Huercal-Overa begin on the March 23

By Julian Phillips • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 8:22

Sports activities for Spring. Credit: Creative Commons

The Huercal-Overa City Council has revealed its line-up of spring activities, offering 48 events in sports, youth, and tourism.

This season’s program includes the lively Spring Colour Fest set for April 20, featuring a fun and colourful race accompanied by DJs for an enjoyable afternoon. Another highlight is the ‘Captain Tomás de Morata Challenge’ on May 5, named after the historical figure who famously reclaimed the Overa Tower during Muslim rule, as depicted on the municipality’s coat of arms. This charity challenge will include running, hiking, and adapted sports.

With a focus on children and young people

Mayor Domingo Fernández praised the efforts of the Sports, Tourism, and Youth Departments in creating a program that caters to all residents, with a special focus on children and young people. The goal is to uphold Huercal-Overa’s reputation as a sports hub, providing activities for all interests and ages, from weekly events to major gatherings, promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles.

The action begins this weekend with a Judo Day on Saturday, March 23, at the Pavilion, and next week the El Hornillo Football Field will host the Football Campus from April 25 to 27. The schedule continues every weekend until the end of June, featuring Rhythmic Gymnastics, Hiking, Volleyball, a Grassroots Football Tournament, Powerlifting, Theatre, Skating, Painting, Drama, Athletics, Swimming, Chess, Yoga, Artistic Gymnastics, Parkour, Tennis, and the eagerly awaited summer pool.