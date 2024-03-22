Starbucks coming to Almeria this summer

By Julian Phillips • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 8:49

Frothy Cappuccinos soon to be available in Almeria. Credit: Creative Commons.

Starbucks is coming to Almería! While there’s no exact opening date just yet, the store is expected to be up and running by summer. The famous American coffee company is gearing up to make its mark in Almería, offering a wide range of its renowned coffees, teas, and desserts.

A step away from the normal coffee tradition in Spain, Starbucks has gained a lot of ground in the marketplace, and they hope to make a similar impact in Almeria.

Joining a large line up of stores

This latest addition will be joining over 150 Starbucks locations across Spain. The chosen spot for the first Starbucks in Almería is the Torrecardenas Shopping Centre, as announced in a press release by the complex on Wednesday March 20.

With almost all of its space already occupied as of 2023, the shopping centre continues to grow its culinary and entertainment offerings. For the grand opening, something very special is in the works.

Starbucks’ arrival will bring a new dimension to the visitors at the Torrecardenas Shopping Centre, which first opened its doors in October 2018. It’s all part of the complex’s ongoing mission to enhance the shopping experience for the local community.