Costa Animal Society Coffee Morning

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 16:22
Costa Animal Society's Charity Coffee Morning
Image: Shutterstock/ Foodpics
GET ready to sip, savour, and support as the Costa Animal Society brings you a heartwarming charity coffee morning on Thursday, March 21. From 10:30 am to 1 pm, the Hostal Marazul Fitzgerald’s on Avenida Mediterraneo will be abuzz with compassion, offering a spread of irresistible homemade cakes and bakes generously provided by their dedicated volunteers.
For just €5, attendees can treat themselves to a cup of tea or coffee paired with not one, but two delightful cakes or bakes. All proceeds from this fundraiser will fuel the Costa Animal Society’s mission of aiding abandoned animals in Nerja, Frigiliana, and Maro. Don’t miss out on the chance to participate in the raffle and tombola, adding an extra layer of excitement to this feel-good event. Join the community, enjoy some treats, and contribute to the welfare of our furry friends!
