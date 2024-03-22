Villajoyosa Hospital – a promising upgrade

By Anna Akopyan •
MRI scan machine
Credit: Mart Production, Pexels
The Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa applies a €102,6 million budget to provide the best, renovated services to the local community.
The regional health councillor, Marciano Gomez, stated during the last weeks of March, that the budget for developing the Villajoyosa hospital has been increased from €57 million to €102,6 million.
The development project will increase the hospital´s capacity, adding 133 new beds for the patients.
Gomez emphasised that the remodelling will benefit not only the patients but also the professionals: “So they can provide quality attention.”
The construction has already begun, installing six new building blocks, with an extra floor on each. In these buildings, vital installations will be placed, including a diagnostic imaging area with two CT scan rooms, a mammogram X-ray machine, and an MRI.
There will also be a new emergency department with a short-stay unit, a new ICU, a sterilisation centre, and a reanimation unit, ensuring the efficiency of local healthcare and patient experience.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
