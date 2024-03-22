Vision Without Borders – Calpe to Africa

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 10:40

Visio Sense Fronteres visit Africa Credit: Visio Sense Fronteres, Facebook

The NGO, Vision Sense Fronteres, is based in Calpe but continues to make healthcare accessible worldwide, serving patients across Africa.

The Organisation has launched a Vision Without Borders campaign, travelling to Africa to assist patients in need of visual health treatments.

Calpe Town Hall has awarded the Organisation with €15,000 for 2024, and Vision Sense Fronteres have since provided eye check-ups and cataract surgeries in Africa.

They recently travelled to Senegal to revise their existing patients and were received with joy. The team of optometrists and ophthalmologists aided a small clinic run by a Spanish nun, on the outskirts of Dakar.

After their return, they began a new campaign on March 27 and are currently preparing to visit Yaounde with a team of eye specialists and nurses.

In Cameroon’s capital, they will perform approximately 250 surgeries on the residents, aiming to treat blindness due to cataracts, with the support of the regional ophthalmologist.