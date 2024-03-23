12 Tenors live in Palma

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 23 Mar 2024 • 15:04

Each of The 12 Tenors is a unique international talent. Together, they are a tour de force.

For more than 14 years, The 12 Tenors have been playing to packed theatres, interpreting much-loved arias and rock-pop anthems, accompanied by a live band.

With their powerful voices and irresistible charm, they leave audiences spellbound in concerts all over Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. And what is not to love about the wittily put together show? The singers are by turns suave, cheeky, funny, absurdly good looking, and there is something for everyone to enjoy in their choreographies.

On their “Music of the World 2023/24” tour, The 12 Tenors pay tribute to the show-stopping songs that have made history and to the global hits that still thrill millions, creating unforgettable moments.

Their new live show is a blend of cultures, taking audiences on a magical mystery tour filled with emotions, memories and surprises.

And they are playing at the Auditorium in Palma on Friday April 12, at 9:30 pm.

Dancing in the street

Their one-night show in Palma in 2021 was a smash hit and soon sold out. They wowed audiences with choreographed, high-impact versions of Dancing in the Street, Come Together, Good Vibrations, and many more classics.