Aquacar takes you wherever you want

By EWN • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 17:37

Aquacar, a family-owned enterprise founded in La Marina (Alicante) in 1986, originally emerged to serve the growing international tourism in the tranquil Mediterranean town.

Over the decades, it has evolved into a reputable entity across Alicante and Murcia provinces, known for its unwavering dedication, attentive customer care, and competitive pricing.

Headquartered in La Marina Urbanización with Alicante airport as its operational hub, Aqua-car has continually expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of its clientele. The introduction of inter-branch vehicle transportation and a towing crane service for breakdowns exemplifies its commitment to comprehensive assistance. The company prides itself on maintaining a modern vehicle fleet comprising the latest models, regularly updated to ensure customer satisfaction.

With over 40 years of experience, Aquacar stands as a pioneer in the Alicante tourism sector. From its inception, the company has aimed to cater to the burgeoning national and international tourism in the Mediterranean region. Through its unwavering dedication and focus on customer service, Aquacar has earned a reputation for reliability and excellence.

Aquacar’s parking facilities offer customers a swift and cost-effective service. Equipped with amenities such as toilets, lighting, and covered areas, the facilities aim to provide comfort and peace of mind to patrons. Additionally, mechanical services are available on-site to address any vehicle-related issues promptly. Flexible and comfortable transfers are facilitated through the use of shuttle vehicles.

Committed to continuous improvement, Aqua-car seeks to enhance its facilities and services while ensuring optimal value for its customers. The company aims to maintain its position as a leader in the industry by consistently delivering exceptional service and value.

The entire team at Aqua-car Parking is dedicated to ensuring customers enjoy a tranquil journey, reflecting the company’s ethos of reliability and customer satisfaction.

Monday- Friday 9am -7pm/ Saturday 9am-2pm

Urb. La Marina, C / Londres, 1374, 03177 San Fulgencio, Alicante

call 966 790 011

email inforeserva@aquacar.es

https://aquacar.es/

Email info@aquacarparking.es

https://aquacarparking.es/

Sponsored