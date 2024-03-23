Bars to return to Es Trenc

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 23 Mar 2024 • 15:36
The beach at Es Trenc
Councillor for the Environment Rafel Adrover confirmed the details in an IB3 television programme broadcast on 21 March.
Rafel Adrover reported in an interview on March 21 that the municipal council has filed a lawsuit against the Natural Resources Management Plan (PORN) of the protected area of es Trenc-es Salobrar in Campos. The aim is to have the old beach bars and restaurants rebuilt.
The council says the motive for this is to cover the elevated costs of the conservation and cleaning of the emblematic Es Trenc beach.
This, despite express prohibition of these uses in a natural area of special protection, as set out in the Natural Resources Management Plan (PORN) concerning the Es Trenc-Es Salobrar Campos Natural Park.
Es Trenc had six popular beach kiosks or bars until five years ago. The last of these were demolished and removed in 2022, following the declaration of the zone as a natural park in 2017.
The council’s initiative coincides with the review and extension of the restrictions on the uses of natural areas in the Balearic Islands announced by the Popular Party government.
