By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 16:38

Easter getaways: Costa Blanca braces for last-minute rush. Image: Turismo Costa Blanca / Facebook.

Weather forecasts heavily influence reservations for Easter on the Costa Blanca, leading tourists to wait until the last minute to finalise their plans.

Despite this uncertainty, forecasts already indicate a high occupancy rate of around 70 per cent in the province.

HOSBEC, the hotel management association, emphasises the importance of last-minute bookings in boosting these figures, as many travellers are waiting for confirmation of favourable weather conditions for their holiday.

From March 28 to April 1, the occupancy forecast for the Costa Blanca is close to 70 per cent.