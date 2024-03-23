Fifty weapons seized in Mojacar

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 8:44
Guns found in Mojacar.
Credit: Guardia Civil
The Civil Guard seizes around fifty weapons in a house in Mojacar.
The weapons, owned by a deceased individual, were in possession of his wife and were rendered unusable The Civil Guard of the Almeria.
Since inherited by his wife, she had to render the weapons unusable to comply with the new regulations and change their ownership.
Personnel from the Arms and Explosives Intervention unit of the Civil Guard in Garrucha learned that there were around fifty war weapons in the house and formed part of the decoration.
The weapons have been seized and transferred to the premises of the Civil Guard, where they will be held until their current owner changes their ownership, as under current legislation, when inheriting weapons, it is necessary to contact, the Arms and Explosives Intervention (IAE) of the Civil Guard (062). If the new owner does not do this, they will be destroyed.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
