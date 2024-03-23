Honouring eye care professionals for World Optometry Day

By EWN • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 9:39

For World Optometry Day (March 23rd), Specsavers Ópticas is joining the World Council of Optometry’s (WCO) campaign to honour optometrists and their contributions to vision care around the world. They asked two of their optometrists, in their Marbella and Mallorca stores to explain why they love their jobs and the importance of eye tests as health checks.

Carlos Partal has extensively trained to be able to offer the best care possible as an optometrist at Specsavers Ópticas in Marbella.

Working as an optometrist for over 12 years, he graduated in optics and optometry and went on to gain a master’s in clinical optometry.

‘Optometry is a great profession as we’re able to help our customers in many different ways. Every day we help people by providing comprehensive eye tests, diagnosing eye conditions, prescribing glasses or contact lenses, and offering advice on maintaining eye health.

I regularly see cases of high ocular pressure, that can lead to glaucoma if not treated promptly. During an eye test we’re also able to detect signs of other conditions, such as retinal detachments or Aged-related Macular Degeneration, where timely intervention makes a big difference in the outcome. Once we have identified that there’s an issue, we refer our clients to an ophthalmologist for diagnosis and immediate treatment.

I’m proud of offering one of the most comprehensive visual examinations, using advanced technology. It is a crucial tool in caring for our customers’ vision and health.’

Working as an Optometrist for over 15 years, Gloria Pujol is currently training to become a director of the Specsavers Ópticas store in Santa Ponça, Mallorca, at the end of the year. She is also an official delegate for the National College of Optometrists in the Balearic Islands, working hard to help and support optometrists in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

‘The best thing about being an optometrist is being able to help people with their eye health. I was recently able to help a middle-aged customer with advanced keratoconus, a condition when the normally round cornea becomes thin and develops a cone-like bulge. One of the options they had been given was a corneal transplant, but he came to our store first to see if we could correct this anomaly in a non-surgical way.

We were able to fit him with scleral contact lenses, which are large diameter contact lenses that rest on the white part of the eye, not the cornea. These work perfectly to improve vision and reduce discomfort for people with for keratoconus and he’s delighted that he doesn’t have to undergo surgery.

On another occasion, a pregnant customer came in, as she noticed that her glasses were not correcting her vision as they used to. I carried out diagnostic tests and observed changes in both of her retinas. When I referred her to a doctor, they detected gestational diabetes associated with pregnancy, and were able to control it so that she could give birth safely to a healthy baby.

Many people don’t know that eye tests can reveal signs of health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis and cancer, as well as protect their visual health and quality of life. A comprehensive and regular eye test can help detect vision problems early, allowing for timely and effective treatment.’

On World Optometry Day, Carlos and Gloria recommend regular eye exams, protecting your eyes from the sun by wearing sunglasses which offer high UV protection and a following a healthy lifestyle. This includes eating a balanced diet, avoiding smoking, undertaking regular exercise and keeping health conditions such as diabetes under control. If you have diabetes, you are at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, a condition which can result in irreversible vision loss. To avoid problems with sight, they recommend ensuring blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels are controlled.

As part of his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Carlos from the Marbella store loves playing sport and practicing watersports. He is also committed to helping charities, supporting the Josep Carreras Foundation which undertakes research into curing leukaemia and helping Specsavers Ópticas hit their target to raise €5,000 for DiabetesCERO in 2024.

He is currently training to run the Estepona Half Marathon on the 5th of May to raise money for DiabetesCERO to fund research into curing Type 1 Diabetes. He’ll be running over 21KM, from Cancelada all the way along the Estepona seafront promenade, ending at the Estepona Athletics Stadium. He’s set a target to raise €500 for DiabetesCERO and donations can be made in Specsavers Ópticas in Marbella, on Avenida Ricardo Soriano 12, Local 5A, 29601, or via GoFundMe.

Comprehensive eye tests are free at Specsavers Ópticas and include checks using the latest technology. There are stores on the Costa del Sol, in Mallorca and on the Costa Blanca. For more information or to book an appointment visit www.specsavers.es

