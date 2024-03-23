Semana Santa in Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 21:10

Javea Easter fair Credit: Javea Council, X

From March 29 until April 1, Javea´s historic centre will host an unforgettable celebration of Semana Santa (The Holy Week).

Set up between the Church Square, the Calle Mayor and the Plaza de Baix, a market with authentic local products and 80 craft stalls, will be installed in the town.

March 29

12pm Inauguration of the Fair

12.30pm “La Joia Mes Preada” festive concert at the Church Square.

6pm “Una de contes” performance with live music at Placeta del Convent.

March 30

Workshops on candle crafting, pottery painting, and live children’s entertainment. Music and dance by the Grup de Danses Portitxol de Xàbia, and La Marina Lindy Hop.

March 31

Clubs and associations meetings at the Church Square during the morning.

“Tardeo”; a traditional Spanish Saturday night celebration by the Comissio de Fogueres in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

April 1

11am Children’s workshops; making board games from clay and painting tiles at the Church Square.

12pm Swing dancing by La Marina Lindy Hop.