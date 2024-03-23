Semana Santa in Javea

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 23 Mar 2024
Javea Easter fair
Credit: Javea Council, X
From March 29 until April 1, Javea´s historic centre will host an unforgettable celebration of Semana Santa (The Holy Week).
Set up between the Church Square, the Calle Mayor and the Plaza de Baix, a market with authentic local products and 80 craft stalls, will be installed in the town.
March 29
12pm Inauguration of the Fair
12.30pm “La Joia Mes Preada” festive concert at the Church Square.
6pm “Una de contes” performance with live music at Placeta del Convent.
March 30
Workshops on candle crafting, pottery painting, and live children’s entertainment. Music and dance by the Grup de Danses Portitxol de Xàbia, and La Marina Lindy Hop.
March 31
Clubs and associations meetings at the Church Square during the morning.
“Tardeo”; a traditional Spanish Saturday night celebration by the Comissio de Fogueres in the Plaza de la Constitucion.
April 1
11am Children’s workshops; making board games from clay and painting tiles at the Church Square.
12pm Swing dancing by La Marina Lindy Hop.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
