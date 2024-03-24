1,500 orchids and a waterfall

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 14:30
Estepona's Orchidarium
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Council has reported that the Botanical-Orchidarium Park, one of the town’s main tourist attractions, received a record number of visitors in 2023. According to the latest figures, the number of visits exceeded 45,000 for the first time, reaching 45,600, which means an average of 3,800 visitors per month.
This number of visits represents an increase of close to 10 per cent compared to 2022, according to data compiled by the concessionaire of the Botanical Orchid Park which also reports that the spring season is when most people choose to visit, coinciding with the flowering season of many of the species that are housed there.
Visitors come from all over Spain, but also from abroad. Citizens from the United Kingdom, Portugal, Germany, Central European countries and the Nordic territory have all appreciated this facility and the Town Hall will continue to grant two invitations per year to each citizen registered in Estepona.
The Botanical-Orchidarium Park, which was inaugurated in 2015, houses more than 3,000 species of plants, of which more than 1,500 are orchids. The building is divided into two levels, with a surface area of 1,000 square metres, it has three glass-covered domes that have become its hallmark and the main dome houses a large waterfall.
Outside, it has a large green lung of more than 15,000 square metres in the heart of the town and this large park is part of the sustainable urban development project ‘Estepona, garden of the Costa del Sol‘.
The opening hours are: Tuesday to Saturday: from 10am to 1.30pm and from 3pm to 6pm, Sundays from 10am to 2pm and entry is just €3 adults and €1 children
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.