1,500 orchids and a waterfall

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 14:30

Estepona's Orchidarium Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Town Council has reported that the Botanical-Orchidarium Park, one of the town’s main tourist attractions, received a record number of visitors in 2023. According to the latest figures, the number of visits exceeded 45,000 for the first time, reaching 45,600, which means an average of 3,800 visitors per month.

This number of visits represents an increase of close to 10 per cent compared to 2022, according to data compiled by the concessionaire of the Botanical Orchid Park which also reports that the spring season is when most people choose to visit, coinciding with the flowering season of many of the species that are housed there.

Visitors come from all over Spain, but also from abroad. Citizens from the United Kingdom, Portugal, Germany, Central European countries and the Nordic territory have all appreciated this facility and the Town Hall will continue to grant two invitations per year to each citizen registered in Estepona.

The Botanical-Orchidarium Park, which was inaugurated in 2015, houses more than 3,000 species of plants, of which more than 1,500 are orchids. The building is divided into two levels, with a surface area of 1,000 square metres, it has three glass-covered domes that have become its hallmark and the main dome houses a large waterfall.

Outside, it has a large green lung of more than 15,000 square metres in the heart of the town and this large park is part of the sustainable urban development project ‘Estepona, garden of the Costa del Sol‘.

The opening hours are: Tuesday to Saturday: from 10am to 1.30pm and from 3pm to 6pm, Sundays from 10am to 2pm and entry is just €3 adults and €1 children