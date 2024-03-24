Divas raise funds for the donkeys

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Divas raise funds
Photo: Facebook / Donkey Dreamland
Big hearts lead to big changes. Donkey Dreamland in Mijas would like to give a huge thank you to the stellar team from Minnelli’s for their incredible performance and efforts in raising a fantastic €1,045 for the donkeys.
The event ‘Divas for Donkeys‘ featured performances from Spice, Cilla Vie, Chris Kidd, Harvey James, Alex Wengel, Faye Ferry, and Felony Lane. The night was a great success and the talent and generosity of everyone who took park will make a significant impact to the sanctuary. The day spent with the donkeys too was filled with joy, laughter, and lots of donkey cuddles.
The sanctuary is beyond grateful for everyone’s support because, together, you’re making a difference.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
