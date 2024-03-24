For one night only in Coin

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 12:46
A very special night is happening at Los Arcos Restaurant in Coin on Monday April 22. For one night only, two of the greatest performers on the Costa del Sol: Frankie B, with his tribute to Lionel Richie and Ricky Lavazza on the same bill.
Ever popular artist, Frankie B, performs his incredible tribute show to the legendary Lionel Richie at 7.45pm. All the hits you know… Endless Love, Lady, Truly, All Night Long, Penny Lover, Stuck on You, Hello, Say You, Say Me, and many more.
Ricky Lavazza takes to the stage at 9pm. He is one of the Costa del Sol’s busiest and most popular performers. Being Welsh he has a real big classic voice, singing all styles of music including Elvis and Tom Jones. Never failing to give anything less than 100 per cent, his performances are always unforgettable.
Tickets are €10 which includes a donation to Last Chance Animal Rescue. The mission of the charity is to find loving forever homes for the huge number of abandoned, abused and injured animals that they rescue. As with many charity organisations, they do not receive any government funding and rely entirely on donations and fund raising events like this.
Tickets are available from the Coin shop and the charity warehouse: Tuesday – Friday 10am – 3pm and Saturday 10am – 2pm
For further information phone or Whatsapp 626 942 427
