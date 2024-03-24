Women in Harmony

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 13:35

Caprice and Spangles Ladies´ Harmony Chorus Credit: Sheona McCutcheon Wheelem

March 20 marked the first concert by an all-ladies singing group, Caprice, in collaboration with Spangles Ladies´ Harmony Chorus.

Uniting the talented vocalists of Costa Blanca and Mar Menor, the concert was organised with the Lions Club of Calpe and Benissa, raising funds for the local Caritas Charity.

Jalon´s Social Centre was packed to full capacity and raised an impressive €700, all of which will aid the Caritas Charity. Caritas has been committed to supporting the lives of the most vulnerable and excluded from our society for more than 70 years across Spain.

Caprice´s debut was exceptional as they performed a programme arranged by the group´s Director, Aileen Lightfoot. From Helen Reddy´s I Am Woman, through to the modern pop anthems by Miley Cyrus and Adele, the women came in harmony, empowering the local community.

Having had such a success, the Caprice singers are now preparing for their upcoming shows in September and are inviting music enthusiasts to stay up to date with the group on Facebook; Caprice and Spangles; Spangles Ladies´ Harmony Chorus.