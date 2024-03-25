150 Free scholarships in Almeria

By Julian Phillips •
You could become a bus driver with ALSA
ALSA is giving away 150 scholarships for people in Almería who want to train as bus drivers. If you pass the course, you’ll snag a steady job with the company. The training, set to run between May and September, will take about two months.
The scholarship covers all the expenses needed to get your D license, which you need to drive a bus, as well as the Certificate of Professional Aptitude (CAP). This includes 140 hours of face-to-face theory lessons at a driving school, 20 hours of bus driving practice, and the fees for the D license exams, CAP, and psychotechnical test.
Eligibility
To be eligible, you’ve got to be a woman aged 24 or older, hold a B driving license (with 10 to 15 points), live in or be willing to move to the province where the course is happening, and pass the selection process.
Once you complete the scholarship, you’ll have all the qualifications needed to work as a bus driver, plus a permanent full-time job with ALSA in the province where you trained and receive a good pay package, social benefits, and opportunities for further training.
