Budget in action – Villajoyosa

Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 16:43
Villajoyosa town
Credit: Jose A, Flickr
Villajoyosa Council begins the implementation of its annual budget, launching environmental projects and building developments across the town.
This year, the municipality´s budget is €69 million, targeting every sector of the town.
The authorities announced the modification of sector PP-4 to create parking lots next to the Xocolates Valor Factory. They stated: “With this action, we will facilitate urban mobility, reduce traffic, improve road safety, and increase the number of free parking spaces.”
Immediate development will take place to improve Villajoyosa´s infrastructure, including the rehabilitation of the Auditorium Theatre, the Llar del Pensionista Social Centre, the Maisa Lloret Sports Centre, and the Jose Calsita Sports City.
To foster sustainability, the renovation of the Censal Park will begin, and an urban waste collection will be installed across the municipality.
