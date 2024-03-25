Calvia, a reference for fine dining

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 25 Mar 2024 • 17:48

At the Calvià Destino Gastro conference, a new concept was presented to promote Calvia as a culinary destination.

The conference was held on March 25 at Sa Societat theatre, on Carrer Major, with the attendance of the mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual.

The town can already boast two iconic Michelin-starred restaurants and countless other outstanding chefs.

The Mayor explained that the aim of promoting Calvia as a fine dining destination is to extend the season in the town and widen the offer beyond that of sun, sea and sand.

La Mostra culinary event Calvia

The culinary show in April, known as La Mostra takes place twice a year, in April and October.

The Deputy Mayor for Tourism, Eli Montserrat, stressed that “Calvià Destino Gastro is a declaration of intent: we want our municipality to be a benchmark. From the month of April you will be able to see that leap in quality that we are going to make in our promotion not only among the Mallorcan public, but also to potential foreign customers”.

Many of the 52 restaurants participating in the Mostra are local and have been collaborating for many years.

The offer has also now diversified, with menu options at affordable prices. The Gastro Menu offered by some establishments is a tasting menu with a free format and price (from €50)

During the weekends of April, they are offering complete menus at reduced prices to promote their wares and boost the tourist attractions in Calvia at different dates in four different zones.

The first phase is from 5 to 7 April in the zone comprising Cas Català, Bendinat, Illetes, Portals Nous, Costa d’en Blanes, Son CaliuZona

From 12 to 14 April the participating restaurants will be in Palmanova, Magaluf, Sol de Mallorca

From 19 to 21 April, it will be the turn of Santa Ponça, Costa de la Calma, Son Bugadelles

The fourth and final phase will be from 26 to 28 April, in Paguera, Cala Fornells, Calvià, es Capdellà, El Toro, and Son Ferrer.

Another date for your diary:

The upcoming 50th anniversary of the restaurant La Gran Tortuga is holding its own special celebration: four dates with four guest chefs collaborating with resident chef Javier Soriano.