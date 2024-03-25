Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, a tale of compassion

By Marina Lorente • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 10:36

woman and a horse at the centre / Credit: Eckhard Strittmatter for Easy Horse Rescue Centre

The Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre is on a noble mission to extend a compassionate hand to the equine community, providing a haven for those who have suffered abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

Nestled within the picturesque landscapes of Spain, this sanctuary not only offers solace and rehabilitation to horses, ponies, and donkeys but also serves as a beacon of advocacy for animal welfare across the country. Founded by Sue Weeding and her husband Rod, the sanctuary’s origins stem from a profound sense of duty and empathy towards animals. Sue’s lifelong affinity for horses propelled her to action when faced with distressing scenes of animal cruelty upon their relocation to Spain from England in 2001. Little did they know that their retirement plans would evolve into a full-fledged commitment to the welfare of animals in need.

The turning point came in 2008 with the rescue of Luceiro, a young stallion found languishing in deplorable conditions, his once bright spirit dimmed by neglect and suffering. Unable to turn a blind eye to such blatant cruelty, Sue and Rod brought Luceiro to their finca, laying the foundation for what would become the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre. Fuelled by determination and fueled by compassion, they embarked on a journey to provide sanctuary and rehabilitation to countless equine souls in need.

Operating without external funding, the sanctuary relies on the generosity of sponsors, donors, and revenue generated through their charity shop and guided tours. Despite financial constraints, Sue and Rod’s unwavering commitment to their cause has propelled the sanctuary forward, garnering support from the local community and beyond.

The importance of cooperation

Their partnership with Rojales council and its Mayor has been instrumental in navigating the challenges of running a sanctuary of this magnitude. Together, they work tirelessly to advocate for the better treatment of animals and to raise awareness about the plight of equines in Spain.

The Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre collaborates closely with local authorities, serving as a vital partner in the effort to rescue horses from raids, instances of abandonment, and cases of mistreatment. Sue Weeding, co-founder of the sanctuary, highlights the positive impact of the new Spanish Animal Welfare Law, which facilitates the removal of animals from abusive environments. Through this collaborative effort, strides are being made towards ensuring the welfare and protection of vulnerable equine populations across Spain.

As the sole equine registered foundation in the country, Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre stands as a testament to the transformative power of compassion and resilience. With over 120 equines and an array of other rescued animals, the sanctuary serves as a living testament to the enduring bond between humans and animals.

Sue’s vision extends beyond mere rescue and rehabilitation; she envisions a future where compassion and empathy prevail, where every individual recognizes their responsibility towards the welfare of animals. “I firmly believe in education to raise awareness of these horrible situations where humans mistreat innocent animals”, Sue says. Through education and outreach efforts, the sanctuary strives to instil a sense of reverence for all living beings, inspiring future generations to champion the cause of animal welfare.

Every animal has its story and Sue has the commitment to share it and make a positive impact.

Indeed, the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre is more than just a sanctuary; it is a beacon of hope, a testament to the indomitable spirit of compassion and kindness. Whether through donations, volunteering, or simply spreading awareness, individuals from all walks of life have the opportunity to contribute to this noble cause and make a tangible difference in the lives of animals in need.

Where to find them

Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre

Partido Lo Garriga, 59

Rojales, Alicante, Spain, 03170

+34 652 021 980

General enquiries: rescue@easyhorsecare.net

https://easyhorsecare.net/