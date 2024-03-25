Flight price hike for Cup Final

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 25 Mar 2024 • 9:44
RCD Mallorca at the weekend.
Credit: RCD Mallorca, Facebook
Charter flights bumped off the schedule as airlines cash in on subsidies
RCD Mallorca has only ever won the cup once, in 2003. It thus comes as no surprise that thousands of fans will want to travel to La Cartuja stadium in Seville to watch the match against Athletic del Bilbao.
Thus far, more than 15,000 Mallorcans are expected to travel to Seville to attend the final. A total of 21,000 tickets for the stadium are available for the club for the final on April 6.
Airlines have reserved 29 flights for these passengers, leading to the cancellation of many charter flights which travel agencies were trying to book.
The reason is simple: the airlines can effectively charge a lot more for a scheduled flight because residents of the Balearic Islands enjoy 75 per cent discount, paid for by the Spanish State.
While travel agencies have been marketing charter flights for up to €400 with transfers and insurance, others are advertising them for €250, with the 75 per cent discount applied. Thus, the actual price of these flights is €1,000 once the State has subsidised the remaining 75 per cent.
Travel agencies are unable to compete with these prices because the discounts do not apply to charter flights.
The Secretary of State for Transport, José Antonio Santano, said this week that the resident subsidies cannot be extended to discretionary air transport without a change in the law, and that this could not be achieved in time for the cup final.
It is worth noting that a condition for subsidising these flights is that they should be offered at the usual fares. However, prices have increased significantly to meet demand. Another factor is that tickets are supposed to be available for the general public, but in fact will initially only be available to club members and will not be open to the public until March 26.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.