Free buses and concerts in Orihuela for Easter

By Marina Lorente • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 16:35

Orihuela viewpoint/ Credit: Comunitat Valenciana

The Department of Tourism within the Orihuela Town Council has orchestrated an array of sacred music concerts scheduled for Maundy Thursday night and the early hours of Good Friday in various iconic locations throughout Orihuela.

With the intent of enhancing the cultural tapestry for both residents and visitors during Holy Week, the Concejalia has curated a lineup of concerts to complement the solemnity of Maundy Thursday, both preceding and following the Procession of Silence.

The musical journey commences with a performance gracing the façade of the Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de Monserrat at 8.30pm, succeeded by another on the façade of the Church of Santas Justa and Rufina at 9.30pm, all on Maundy Thursday night, prior to the Procession of Silence.

Continuing into the early hours of Good Friday morning, the concerts resume at 12.15am on the façade of Santo Domingo, followed by another at 12.30am on the façade of the Catedral Plaza del Salvador.

Music to celebrate

These melodious renditions will be delivered by quartets comprised of esteemed teachers from the Professional Conservatory of Music of Orihuela, presenting a curated selection of sacred music tailored for the occasion.

Moreover, to facilitate access to these events and the broader Holy Week festivities, the Council has arranged up to 5 complimentary bus services for residents of Orihuela Costa on March 29 and 30.

Departing from the Playa Flamenca roundabout behind the Town Hall at 5.00pm on Good Friday and Holy Saturday, with a stop at the Entrenaranjos Urbanisation, the return journey is slated for 11.00pm at the Glorieta Gabriel Miró in Orihuela.

Reservations can be secured through the Department of Tourism’s website via the provided link.

This initiative endeavours to extend the opportunity for coastal residents to partake in and relish the traditions and culture of Orihuela amidst the Holy Week celebrations.