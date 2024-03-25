New club house in El Toyo

By Julian Phillips • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 12:53

Finally El Toyo will have its nineteenth hole. Credit: Creative Commons

The clubhouse for the El Toyo golf course, eagerly awaited since its construction for the 2005 Mediterranean Games in Almería, is finally becoming a reality.

The City Council of the capital, in a recent Government Meeting, approved the project for the Club House. The clubhouse is expected to cost over one million euros and will take around fourteen months to complete.

Designed by architect Manuel Martín Mendoza, the clubhouse will have a basement, ground floor, and the option for public access to the roof. This addition not only enhances the facilities at the golf course but also elevates the image of the area as a premier tourist destination. The council plans to improve pedestrian access and connections with the golf course’s interior paths as part of the project.

This development marks an exciting step forward for the El Toyo golf course, providing subscribers and users with a dedicated clubhouse for their enjoyment.