New club house in El Toyo

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 12:53
Finally El Toyo will have its nineteenth hole.
Credit: Creative Commons
The clubhouse for the El Toyo golf course, eagerly awaited since its construction for the 2005 Mediterranean Games in Almería, is finally becoming a reality.
The City Council of the capital, in a recent Government Meeting, approved the project for the Club House. The clubhouse is expected to cost over one million euros and will take around fourteen months to complete.
Designed by architect Manuel Martín Mendoza, the clubhouse will have a basement, ground floor, and the option for public access to the roof. This addition not only enhances the facilities at the golf course but also elevates the image of the area as a premier tourist destination. The council plans to improve pedestrian access and connections with the golf course’s interior paths as part of the project.
This development marks an exciting step forward for the El Toyo golf course, providing subscribers and users with a dedicated clubhouse for their enjoyment.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.