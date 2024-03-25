Raising money for a good cause

By Julian Phillips •
Coffee morning to raise money for a good cause. Credit: All Aloud Community Choir
Community Choir All Aloud hosted a charity Coffee Morning in Oria on Saturday 23 March to support the Children’s Ward at La Immaculada Hospital in Huercal Overa.
The event surpassed expectations, raising over €1100, with more donations still coming in. Starting at 10.30am, the morning began slowly but quickly gained momentum. Attendees enthusiastically participated in activities like lucky dips, raffles, browsing the New-to-you clothes rail, and trying their luck at winning bottles of gin. However, the real highlight was the cake and pastry stand, where treats sold out rapidly.
The sunny weather allowed people to sit outside, enjoying conversation and refreshments. Many took advantage of the face and neck massages offered by non-singing friends supporting the choir. By the end, little remained as volunteers relaxed with a glass of wine, reflecting on the successful morning.
Kickstarting their fundraising efforts
All Aloud chose to support the Children’s Ward after learning their yearly budget for activities was a mere €100 and the group’s Treasurer, Dr. Jan Wilson, organized the Coffee Morning to kickstart fundraising efforts.
This successful event marks a fantastic start to the group’s fundraising endeavours for the year, with many more events planned for the future including A charity Concert at the Kubatin Bar in Arboleas on Friday 28th June at 7.30pm.
photos and information about the group’s activities can be found on the All Aloud Facebook page. They are also launching a GoFundMe page on Facebook in April, welcoming donations from the generous community. Fundraising will also continue at weekly meetings in the Kubatin Bar on Wednesdays at 3pm. Further events are being organised for May and June, including a possible concert to entertain the children in the ward.
