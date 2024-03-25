Tax for trash – Marina Alta

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 17:06
Landfill waste
Credit: Sam LaRussa, Flickr
Spain´s National Government approved a new tax, raising the price of landfill waste disposal across the Marina Alta, Marina Baixa and El Campello regions.
The authorities stated an immediate change; the price of landfill waste by tone will rise by €12.01.
The president of the Mare Consortium, Jose Ramon Gonzales de Zarate, revealed the concerning consequences of the new tax: “This new tax will increase the waste treatment costs of our municipalities. Although we are obliged by law to comply with it, we will do everything in our power to help our municipalities and reduce the impact of this unfair tax.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.