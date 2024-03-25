Tax for trash – Marina Alta

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 17:06

Landfill waste Credit: Sam LaRussa, Flickr

Spain´s National Government approved a new tax, raising the price of landfill waste disposal across the Marina Alta, Marina Baixa and El Campello regions.

The authorities stated an immediate change; the price of landfill waste by tone will rise by €12.01.

The president of the Mare Consortium, Jose Ramon Gonzales de Zarate, revealed the concerning consequences of the new tax: “This new tax will increase the waste treatment costs of our municipalities. Although we are obliged by law to comply with it, we will do everything in our power to help our municipalities and reduce the impact of this unfair tax.”