By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 19:11

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Police Investment

Elche has invested €1.1 million to acquire 20 new patrol cars, boosting the Local Police fleet to a total of 82 cars and 25 motorcycles. The investment allowed for the acquisition of 20 hybrid SUV vehicles through a four-year lease agreement.

Almoradi Fair

From April 12 to 14, Almoradi’s Plaza de la Constitución will enjoy its XXIV Fair. This year’s fair promises to be exceptional, showcasing stalls from local businesses. With a Seville-themed atmosphere, visitors can enjoy an array of exciting activities. Additionally, live music will add to the festive ambience.

Pinoso’s Visitors

Students from the University of Alicante’s master’s program in biodiversity conservation recently visited the Pinoso Environmental Area to gain firsthand insight into its conservation efforts. Their journey included a visit to the restored quarries of Monte Coto where they observed the meticulous process employed to rehabilitate these areas.

Lighting Up

Víctor Valverde, the councillor for Orihuela’s Department of Infrastructure confirmed the works on the lighting system on the Los Arcos walkway have been carried out. This walkway has a lighting system embedded at the height of the handrail, which has not worked for about four years.

Transport-less

Starting April 1, Guardamar del Segura will no longer have the free transportation service provided by the Red Cross to the Torrevieja University Hospital. This service, active since 2010, has been crucial for about 400 residents annually, helping patients reach the hospital, which is 17 kilometres away.

Bilingual City

Elche has decided to change the signage that is currently only in Valencian. The government spokesperson, Aurora Rodil, stressed that Elche has historically been a bilingual municipality where Castellano Spanish and Valencian peacefully coexist. He also emphasised that promoting the normalization of Valencian includes sharing space with Castellano.

Digital twin

The Natural Park of the Torrevieja and La Mata lagoons now has a digital twin, cleverly named “Chan Twin,” in reference to the local slang used to identify foreigners in the area.

This digital twin serves as a technological representation of the protected physical space within the park, utilising advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, sensor data, cameras, and other sources of information.

After a year of development, the application has been unveiled, offering real-time indicators such as visitor numbers, temperature readings, water salinity levels, noise levels, camera images, social media feedback, and ornithological observations.

The aim is to promote the park from a tourist perspective and provide a management tool for park authorities.

Easter Bus

Orihuela is offering up to five free buses for residents of Orihuela Costa to visit Orihuela during the Holy Week festivities on March 29 and 30.

Departures will be from the Playa Flamenca roundabout, behind the Town Hall, at 5:00.PM on both Friday and Holy Saturday, with a stop at the Entrenaranjos Urbanisation.

The return trip is scheduled for 11:00.PM at the Gabriel Miró Glorieta in Orihuela.

Residents can reserve their seats through the Department of Tourism website using the link: orihuelaturistica.es

This initiative aims to give coastal residents the chance to experience and enjoy the traditions and culture of Orihuela during Holy Week.

Legal Help

If you are grappling with legal questions or concerns related to inheritances, mortgages, land clauses, separation or divorce, alimony, defaults, labor issues, or other legal matters, the San Fulgencio Council recommends the JUSTIPROP legal advice service.

JUSTIPROP offers consultations and guidance on a variety of legal issues.

You can access this service every Tuesday at the Civic Centre offices in San Fulgencio from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, but appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, you can reach JUSTIPROP by phone at (+34) 966 794 201 or via WhatsApp at (+34) 610 630 269.

This accessible and reliable legal advice service is dedicated to assisting residents of San Fulgencio in navigating their legal concerns, providing clarity and guidance when it’s needed most.