Costa del Sol: news in brief

Benamara bridge

A NEW section of the coastal path in Benamara has been inaugurated. This path has a 22.6 metre long wooden bridge over the Arroyo Dos Hermanas and a 220 metre long and 4 metre wide pedestrian path which starts at the access to the beach via Calle Dorada.

Opening up

EASTER marks the first Sunday of the year when shops in Spain are allowed to stay open. As well as many supermarkets, the Miramar centre in Fuengirola and La Cañada in Marbella will be open every day all over Easter including Good Friday, March 29.

Body discovered

A CORPSE, with a knife stuck in its chest, was found inside a burning camper van near Fuengirola in the early hours of the morning on Friday March 22. The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation but the body has not yet been identified

Successful sales

AREME’S charity table sale in Cancelada on Saturday March 16 was a success raising a total of €150 of which, 50 per cent was handed over to a local charity and the excess clothing was given to the St Georges charity shop in Cancelada.

High impact

SEMANA Santa (Easter week) in Malaga has an economic impact of almost €400 million on the city. This figure comes from visitors (local and foreign) where average spending stands at €57 per day for residents of the area, and €242 per day for foreigners.

Spring forward

IT’S Easter Sunday so it might be easy to forget that on Sunday March 31, the clocks go forward an hour. The debate about clock changes still goes on, especially in Spain but for now don’t forget to change your clock when you go to bed on Saturday night.