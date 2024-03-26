Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 20:57
New section opened
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Benamara bridge
A NEW section of the coastal path in Benamara has been inaugurated. This path has a 22.6 metre long wooden bridge over the Arroyo Dos Hermanas and a 220 metre long and 4 metre wide pedestrian path which starts at the access to the beach via Calle Dorada.
Opening up
EASTER marks the first Sunday of the year when shops in Spain are allowed to stay open. As well as many supermarkets, the Miramar centre in Fuengirola and La Cañada in Marbella will be open every day all over Easter including Good Friday, March 29.
Body discovered
A CORPSE, with a knife stuck in its chest, was found inside a burning camper van near Fuengirola in the early hours of the morning on Friday March 22. The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation but the body has not yet been identified
Successful sales
AREME’S charity table sale in Cancelada on Saturday March 16 was a success raising a total of €150 of which, 50 per cent was handed over to a local charity and the excess clothing was given to the St Georges charity shop in Cancelada.
High impact
SEMANA Santa (Easter week) in Malaga has an economic impact of almost €400 million on the city. This figure comes from visitors (local and foreign) where average spending stands at €57 per day for residents of the area, and €242 per day for foreigners.
Spring forward
IT’S Easter Sunday so it might be easy to forget that on Sunday March 31, the clocks go forward an hour. The debate about clock changes still goes on, especially in Spain but for now don’t forget to change your clock when you go to bed on Saturday night.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.