Madame Butterfly, from London to Alicante.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 16:55

Madame Butterfly / Credit: Clasical Music

Theatres in Alicante, Villena, L’Alfàs del Pi, Elche, Torrevieja, Ondara, and Calp will feature a live broadcast of Giacomo Puccini’s classic opera “Madama Butterfly” from the Royal Opera House in London on Tuesday March 26, at 8.15 PM.

The production, respecting Japanese culture, portrays the tragic beauty of the story.

The production, directed by Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier, has been updated for modern audiences while retaining its poignant essence. Lithuanian soprano Asmik Grigorian debuts at the Royal Opera as Cio-Cio-San, alongside tenor Joshua Guerrero as Lieutenant Pinkerton. The broadcast, co-produced with Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, will run for 195 minutes with an intermission, featuring minimalist staging by Christian Fenouillat and conducted by Kevin John Edusei.

Set in Japan, the opera tells the story of young geisha Cio-Cio-San’s marriage to US Navy officer Pinkerton, which ends tragically when she realizes the fleeting nature of their union. Puccini’s score, inspired by Japanese melodies, evokes a range of emotions, from radiant happiness to profound longing.

A masterpiece

Despite its initial reception, Madame Butterfly became one of Puccini’s most beloved works, capturing the essence of “real” Japan through its characters and music. With screenings in over 115 cinemas in Spain and nearly 1,000 cinemas worldwide, the opera continues to captivate audiences with its timeless tale of love and loss.