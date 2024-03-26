New method revives coral reefs in 4 years.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 16:30

A healthy coral reef / Credit: Getty images

A recent study sheds light on the promising prospects of coral reef restoration efforts, indicating a swift turnaround in the health of damaged reefs within just four years.

Spearheaded by Ines Lange from the University of Exeter, the research offers a glimmer of hope amidst concerns over the plight of coral reefs globally.

Lange and her team focused their investigation on reefs in Indonesia, a region heavily impacted by human activities like blast fishing, which severely degrade these delicate ecosystems. Employing a combination of coral transplantation and the introduction of sand-coated steel structures known as ‘Reef Stars’ to stabilise the damaged substrate, researchers witnessed a remarkable resurgence in coral cover and carbonate production.

Published in Current Biology, the study not only highlights the effectiveness of restoration efforts but also underscores their importance in bolstering reef resilience against mounting threats such as climate change and habitat degradation. However, while the findings offer optimism for short-term recovery, experts caution that mitigating carbon emissions remains paramount for the sustained health of coral reefs in the long run.

A glimpse of hope

Co-author Tim Lamont from Lancaster University’s Environment Centre emphasises the need for a multifaceted approach to coral reef conservation, suggesting that alongside restoration efforts, urgent action to curb greenhouse gas emissions is essential. Despite the promising results, Lamont stresses that the fate of reefs worldwide hinges on a complex interplay of factors, including environmental conditions and the efficacy of restoration techniques.

In essence, while the study provides encouraging evidence of the efficacy of coral reef restoration, it serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to safeguard these vital ecosystems for future generations.