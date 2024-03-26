Ortega adds Luxembourg to his portfolio

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 26 Mar 2024 • 12:54
AMANCIO ORTEGO: Luxembourg addition to his property portfolio
Photo credit: La Sexta
Amancio Ortega’s property investments have spread to Luxembourg with the acquisition of the Royal Park office block.
The 85-year-old Inditex founder, who remains the clothing empire’s principal shareholder, has paid €165 million for the building in the centre of Luxembourg city via Pontegadea Group, his investment vehicle.
The newly-renovated 10,000-square complex, which is 95 per cent leased to law firms and private equity companies, belonged until now to Baltisse, an investment holding group that is owned by Belgian businessman Filip Balcaen.
Baltisse’s attempts to sell the building to Generali, the Italian insurance company, or German asset managers, Union Investment, fell through in 2023. Ortega is now believed to have bought at a lower price as the Pontegadea transaction would have been an outright sale.
In 2022, the last year with available figures, Pontegadea’s property portfolio was worth more than €18 billion as the company diversified with logistics and energy assets.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.