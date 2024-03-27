Cruising into Cartagena’s Holy Week

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 18:18

Cruise Season Begins! Image: Shutterstock/ Paulo Miguel Costa

OVER 5,500 cruisers are set to enjoy Cartagena’s Holy Week. Cruisers docking in Cartagena always get a chance to tour the city’s monuments, architecture, and history but during Easter, the visit will be extra special.

Port of Cartagena’s Cruise Season Inauguration

The Port of Cartagena inaugurated its 2024 cruise season with nearly 800 passengers, mostly from England, aboard the traditional vessel, Bolette. Bolette, from Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, docked early morning on March 23 from Palma de Mallorca.

‘With the city immersed in its Holy Week, cruisers will have the chance to experience these passion-filled festivities alongside Cartagena’s rich heritage, culture, gastronomy, and tour packages offering activities like diving, horseback riding, or nature excursions,’ stated Pedro Pablo Hernández, the port authority’s vice president.

2024: Cartagena’s Growing Status as a Mediterranean Hub

Hernández further explained, ‘Over 5,500 passengers will disembark at our port during Holy Week aboard three ships—Bolette, Ventura, and Azamara Pursuit—contributing to bolstering Cartagena’s status as a major Mediterranean tourist hub.’ The Port Authority anticipates hosting 210,000 passengers aboard nearly 150 ships in 2024, including 17 maiden calls, 2 first visits from cruise lines (Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Explora Journeys), 25 double stops, and 5 triple stops.

