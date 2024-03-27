Easter supermarket openings in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 9:07

Are you prepared for Easter shopping?

As the Easter weekend approaches, marking a period of holidays that alter regular shopping routines across Spain, it’s crucial to stay informed about the adjusted supermarket hours.

This year, the Easter holidays are observed on March 28, Maundy Thursday, and March 29, Good Friday. While these dates might differ across various autonomous communities, a majority of supermarkets are gearing up to welcome customers with modified operating hours.

Supermarket schedules

Mercadona sticks to its tradition of closing on Sundays and public holidays, including Good Friday on March 29, and on Holy Thursday in regions where it is considered a holiday.

Carrefour is set to welcome shoppers during the festive days, although opening times may vary by location. Their usual hours run from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sundays and holidays, with certain exceptions.

Lidl plans to operate on public holidays, albeit with shortened hours. Shoppers are advised to verify the exact times for their local store online, where the typical hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. or from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

El Corte Ingles’ branches, Hipercor and Supercor, also anticipate maintaining their services throughout Holy Week, usually from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm, but it’s wise to check their website for precise timings.

Local variations and planning ahead

Dia supermarkets intend to stay open during Easter, including on the holidays themselves, though their operating hours may differ by location. It’s recommended to use their online store locator for accurate information.

Similarly, Aldi may adjust its opening times on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, with some stores possibly closing; their online locator offers detailed guidance.

Alcampo promises to keep its doors open from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sundays and public holidays. Nonetheless, slight adjustments might occur depending on the specific autonomous community.

Given the variety of opening hours and potential last-minute changes, it is essential for shoppers to check the exact times for their local supermarkets.

This proactive approach will help avoid any inconvenience during the holiday season, ensuring that Saturday shopping can proceed as usual at regular hours.