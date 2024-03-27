Moors and Christians poster competition

By Julian Phillips • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 9:44

Last years winning design by Tara Lassey. Credit: Mojacar Town Hall

The Al-Mosaquer Moors and Christians Association in Mojacar has released the rules for the VI Moors and Christians Poster Contest for the 2024 event.

If you want to join in, you can submit up to three original posters that haven’t been published before with a theme mainly focused on some of the key aspects of the Mojacar Moors and Christians Festivities.

You can use any artistic technique you like to create your posters, but they need to be easily reproducible in full colour and fit within dimensions of 50 x 70 cm, without a margin and a vertical orientation. The text “Moros Y Cristianos 2024” must appear on the poster, but you can design as you desire.

Send your unsigned works to almosaquer@gmail.com or via WeTransfer to the same email, including your name, nationality, date of birth, and contact information in a text file before the deadline of April 8th at midnight.

€300 prize

There’s a prize of €300, and the jury, chosen by the Al-Mosaquer Association, will select three finalists on April 9th.

The winner will be decided by popular vote on social media between April 9th and 22nd, and the result will be announced on the 23rd. The winning and finalist posters will be part of an exhibition in Mojacar.

In the previous contest, 25 works were submitted, and the 2023 winning poster was designed by Tara Lassey, a British artist living in Mojacar for many years.