Spring into savings: Renfe’s exclusive offer for Murcia festivals

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Springtime Adventures Await Image: Shutterstock/ V_E

RENFE has unveiled a special offer making travel to Murcia for the Spring Festivals a breeze. From now until April 7, travellers can grab tickets at discounted rates for AVE and Avlo trains covering the Madrid-Murcia route.

Grab Your Tickets Now for Reduced-Price Travel

During this period, passengers can snag reduced-price tickets for trips between the two cities scheduled from April 1 to April 7. For AVE trains, fares start at €19 for the basic rate, with a €1 supplement for the ‘Elige’ tariff. Avlo train tickets will be priced at €9 for the basic fare. These Spring Festival discounts are compatible with reductions for large families and railway personnel fares.

How to Book Your Discounted Tickets

Tickets under this promotion can be purchased via Renfe’s website, in-person or virtual travel agencies, station ticket offices, or by calling 912 320 320. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!

