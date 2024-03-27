Spring into savings: Renfe’s exclusive offer for Murcia festivals

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 14:14
Springtime Adventures Await
Image: Shutterstock/ V_E
RENFE has unveiled a special offer making travel to Murcia for the Spring Festivals a breeze. From now until April 7, travellers can grab tickets at discounted rates for AVE and Avlo trains covering the Madrid-Murcia route.
During this period, passengers can snag reduced-price tickets for trips between the two cities scheduled from April 1 to April 7. For AVE trains, fares start at €19 for the basic rate, with a €1 supplement for the ‘Elige’ tariff. Avlo train tickets will be priced at €9 for the basic fare. These Spring Festival discounts are compatible with reductions for large families and railway personnel fares.
Tickets under this promotion can be purchased via Renfe’s website, in-person or virtual travel agencies, station ticket offices, or by calling 912 320 320. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!
For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.