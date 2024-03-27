Sweet traditions: Murcian candy makers prepare for Easter

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 10:30

Celebrating Murcian Tradition. Image: Productos Artesanos El Turro, Abarán

IN the Hamlet of Santa Cruz in Murcia, the sweet factory ‘Jarca’ is preparing for Semana Santa ( Easter Week) as they gear up to distribute their easter sweets throughout Spain. This family business established over 60 years ago by 90-year-old Dionisio Jara is now run by his son Anton.

Family Tradition: Jarca’s Easter Sweets

Their most popular product is the Nazarenes, candy shaped like the hooded worshipers involved in the Easter processions in Spain. They are on a stick and so are popular with the children attending the processions.

El Turro’s Specialties: Toasted Caramel and Hazelnut Delights

Across Murcia in another town called Abarán another family-run sweet factory called El Turro is preparing Easter sweets. Their specialty is a toasted caramel with hazelnut.

Crafting Memories: Emotional Value of Easter Sweets

Both businesses highlight the emotional value attached to their sweets, sweets that symbolise the essence of Murcian Easter celebrations. The carefully crafted candies represent a sense of heritage and identity. Despite economic challenges created by the pandemic, these artisans remain dedicated to their craft, aiming to spread joy and keep tradition alive during Easter in Murcia and beyond.

For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here