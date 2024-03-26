Murcia’s tourism sector creates job boom

By Catherine McGeer •
Jobs blossom as tourism flourishes
IN February, the tourism sector in the region of Murcia saw an increase in employment, with 61,772 active workers or self-employed, a notable increase of 2,454 workers compared to the previous year.
This rise surpasses the overall regional economic activity growth rate by 0.8 points, standing at 3.3 per cent. February marked a peak for the tourism sector in the region indicating a 4.2 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.
Moreover, according to data from Turespaña, derived from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration, the region boasted 44,700 active workers in hospitality and travel agencies by the end of February. This accounts for a 4.4 per cent year-on-year increase, equivalent to 1,874 new job positions.
These figures highlight a sustained growth trajectory in tourism employment, marking 35 consecutive months of positive year-on-year rates.
