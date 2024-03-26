Murcia’s cleaners declare indefinite strike

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 11:28

Murcia's Cleaning Sector to Strike Image: Shutterstock/ Natali _ Mis

THE workers in the Region of Murcia‘s cleaning sector have announced an indefinite strike starting April 15 due to failed regional agreement negotiations, reports UGT (The general workers union). Tensions are high, with over a year of talks resulting in no resolution. The employers’ association aims to exclude the existing temporary incapacity supplement from the new agreement and proposes wage increases that the two sides cannot agree on.

Negotiations Break Down: Murcia’s Cleaning Sector in Crisis

The latest proposal, deemed inadequate by UGT, includes a 0 per cent increase for 2023 and a 1.8 per cent increase for 2024, but only after agreement publication, potentially delaying until year-end. With inflation at 3.1 per cent last year, this offer falls short of addressing workers’ needs.

Striking Back: Murcia’s Cleaning Workers Fight for Rights

Julia Mirete, UGT’s Cleaning Sector representative, highlights the employers’ association’s tactics of delaying meetings, causing frustration among workers. Despite efforts to negotiate, UGT sees no alternative but to strike, as workers cannot endure further disrespect and lack of seriousness from the employers’ side.

For more Costa Calida news click here