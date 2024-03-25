Underwater wine: Aging in Murcia’s depths

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 18:18
Discover the depths of flavour
Image: Facebook/ ElixSea Wines
IMAGINE wines aging not in traditional cellars but beneath the sea’s surface. In Águilas, Murcia, Bodegas Verónica pioneers this unique process, maturing wines at a depth of forty metres below the sea, where darkness and marine silence contribute to their transformation. Spearheaded by entrepreneur Pedro Martínez Cáceres, this venture requires extensive knowledge of both winemaking and marine environments.
Over a decade of experimentation has refined the process, with wines of various origins and varieties undergoing underwater aging, resulting in a reduction of acidity, moderation of alcohol sensation, and enhanced tannin definition. Despite challenges like preventing seawater contamination and adapting to marine conditions, the venture has garnered success, attracting partners and expanding operations to Cartagena.
The environmental impact is carefully considered, with the underwater cellars becoming habitats for diverse marine life, contributing positively to the ecosystem. Similar ventures exist globally, targeting luxury markets and tourism.
In essence, underwater winemaking represents a blend of innovation, luxury, and environmental responsibility. As the industry explores new frontiers, the underwater wine experience offers an interesting journey for connoisseurs and a testament to the potential of sustainable and unconventional winemaking practices.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.