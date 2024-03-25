Underwater wine: Aging in Murcia’s depths

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 18:18

Discover the depths of flavour Image: Facebook/ ElixSea Wines

IMAGINE wines aging not in traditional cellars but beneath the sea’s surface. In Águilas, Murcia, Bodegas Verónica pioneers this unique process, maturing wines at a depth of forty metres below the sea, where darkness and marine silence contribute to their transformation. Spearheaded by entrepreneur Pedro Martínez Cáceres, this venture requires extensive knowledge of both winemaking and marine environments.

The Underwater Aging Experiment

Over a decade of experimentation has refined the process, with wines of various origins and varieties undergoing underwater aging, resulting in a reduction of acidity, moderation of alcohol sensation, and enhanced tannin definition. Despite challenges like preventing seawater contamination and adapting to marine conditions, the venture has garnered success, attracting partners and expanding operations to Cartagena.

Environmental Responsibility: Creating Marine Habitats

The environmental impact is carefully considered, with the underwater cellars becoming habitats for diverse marine life, contributing positively to the ecosystem. Similar ventures exist globally, targeting luxury markets and tourism.

A Connoisseur’s Journey: The Underwater Wine Experience

In essence, underwater winemaking represents a blend of innovation, luxury, and environmental responsibility. As the industry explores new frontiers, the underwater wine experience offers an interesting journey for connoisseurs and a testament to the potential of sustainable and unconventional winemaking practices.

