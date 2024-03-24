Tomato twist: Murcian salad

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 12:29

Do you fancy a refreshing salad but you can’t stand lettuce? The Murcian Salad is for you, a Spanish delight rooted in history and tradition, also known as ‘moje’ or ‘mojete.’

The History of Murcian Salad

The star ingredient here? Whole peeled canned tomatoes. Dating back to the 18th century, this salad has its origins in the Segura garden region. Back then, locals devised a clever way to preserve surplus tomatoes, canning them in glass jars to last through the year. The Murcian salad emerged as a delicious result of this preservation practice, with residents near the Ribera del Segura seeking innovative ways to use their surplus tomatoes.

Preparation of Murcian Salad

All you need for this delicious salad is: 800g whole peeled canned tomatoes, two spring onions, two eggs (hardboiled), 200g canned tuna,50g pitted black olives, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Chop everything up, toss everything together, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper, and voila! A Murcian salad is perfect for those days when you don’t want to spend hours slaving over a hot oven.

