Murcian wineries shine at Barcelona Wine Week

Murcia's Wineries Raise the Bar
WINERIES from Murcia showcased their finest wines at ‘Barcelona Wine Week’ which took place from February 5 to 7. This event, now in its fourth year, hosted 952 wineries which was a 15 per cent increase from 2023. Three of Murcia’s wine designations were picked to sponsor a five-star hotel during this prominent event.
Beyond a mere exhibition, this event is a strategic move to connect Murcian wineries with key buyers, potentially giving a significant boost to the region’s economy and reinforcing its reputation for producing outstanding wines.
The selected vintners did not just showcase their latest releases but they also paired them with innovative gourmet tapas at exclusive five-star hotels. Sara Rubira, the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative. ‘This is more than a tasting event; it’s a unique fusion of gastronomy and wine appreciation, bringing our region’s exceptional products to the forefront,’ Rubira stated.
