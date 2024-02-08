Trending:

Murcian wineries shine at Barcelona Wine Week

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 11:15

Murcia's Wineries Raise the Bar Image: Shutterstock/ Rostislav_Sedlacek

WINERIES from Murcia showcased their finest wines at ‘Barcelona Wine Week’ which took place from February 5 to 7. This event, now in its fourth year, hosted 952 wineries which was a 15 per cent increase from 2023. Three of Murcia’s wine designations were picked to sponsor a five-star hotel during this prominent event.  

Strategic Connections: Murcian Wineries and Key Buyers at the Forefront

Beyond a mere exhibition, this event is a strategic move to connect Murcian wineries with key buyers, potentially giving a significant boost to the region’s economy and reinforcing its reputation for producing outstanding wines.

Gastronomy Meets Elegance: Exclusive Pairings at Five-Star Hotels

The selected vintners did not just showcase their latest releases but they also paired them with innovative gourmet tapas at exclusive five-star hotels. Sara Rubira, the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative. ‘This is more than a tasting event; it’s a unique fusion of gastronomy and wine appreciation, bringing our region’s exceptional products to the forefront,’ Rubira stated.

