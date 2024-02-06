Murcia leads the charge in European climate action

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:30
Climate action in Murcia
Image: Shutterstock/ Sepp photography
THE Region of Murcia unveiled two successful projects against climate change during the latest meeting of the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy(PACES) held recently in Tenerife. The projects titled ‘Nevermore’ and ‘Life Adapt’ were presented at the event.
‘Nevermore’ funded by the European Union has a budget of €213,750 and it analyses the Region of Murcia as a Mediterranean region with a desert climate. It plans to identify risks and vulnerabilities in the area and then create a plan to deal with them at a local level. Los Alcazares, San Javier, and San Pedro del Pinatar will be the towns along the coast that will take part in this project.
‘Life Adaptate’ had a budget of €1,763,487 and in essence, the project aims to reinforce and align the efforts of PACES in the region. PACES involves over 7,000 authorities from 57 countries committed to a 40 per cent CO2 reduction by 2030. In Murcia, all 45 municipalities align with 2020 objectives, and seven are committed to 2030 goals, including a 40 per cent emission reduction and a climate adaptation plan.
